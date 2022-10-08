See All Gastroenterologists in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD

Gastroenterology
2.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mumtaz works at BANNER BOSWELL MEDICAL CENTER in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner
    10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 832-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Amf Gastroenterology
    1310 N 24th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-6101
  3. 3
    Amf Gastroenterology
    3330 N 2nd St Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-6101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134101892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Joseph's College, Pakistan
    Undergraduate School

