Overview of Dr. Ruth Miller, MD

Dr. Ruth Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Miller works at Eye Clinic Of Bellevue in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.