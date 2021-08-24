Overview of Dr. S Finn, MD

Dr. S Finn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School Med and Phar D'Angers and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Finn works at S. Sam Finn M.D. PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.