See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. S Finn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. S Finn, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. S Finn, MD

Dr. S Finn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School Med and Phar D'Angers and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Finn works at S. Sam Finn M.D. PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Finn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    S. Sam Finn M.D. PA
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 856, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Adult Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 3 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 4 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Finn?

    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr Finn did a fusion of my L4L5S1 in Feb of 1994. I have had excellent results with my back ever since.
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. S Finn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. S Finn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Finn to family and friends

    Dr. Finn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Finn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. S Finn, MD.

    About Dr. S Finn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962598805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • School Med and Phar D'Angers
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Finn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finn has seen patients for Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. S Finn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.