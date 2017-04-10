Dr. Sachin Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Kapur, MD
Dr. Sachin Kapur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL.
York Ent. Surgical Consultants215 Remington Blvd Ste L, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 410-1128
Dr V Bhoopal12632 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (630) 410-1128
Southwestern Medical Center LLC9831 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 445-3500
Neurologic Associates11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0222
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional, on time. Have never had more than a 5 minute wait. Does not seemed rush, takes whatever time you need.
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1003064833
- Neurology
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Migraine, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapur speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
