Dr. Sachin Phade, MD
Overview of Dr. Sachin Phade, MD
Dr. Sachin Phade, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phade's Office Locations
2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 101, Cleveland, TN 37311
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sachin Phade, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477744035
Education & Certifications
- Feinberg School Of Medicine
- East Carolina; Brody School Of Medicine
- East Carolina; Brody School Of Medicine
- WV UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
