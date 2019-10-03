Overview of Dr. Sachin Phade, MD

Dr. Sachin Phade, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.