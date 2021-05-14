Dr. Sadia Yasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Yasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadia Yasser, MD
Dr. Sadia Yasser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Yasser's Office Locations
Advanced Neurology of Katy777 S Fry Rd Ste 108, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-9711
Advanced Neurology Of Katy633 E Fernhurst Dr Ste 1403, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yasser takes her time with you and listens to each and every symptom you have. I have been seeing her for some time and will continue.
About Dr. Sadia Yasser, MD
- Neurology
- English, Pashto
- 1558453522
Dr. Yasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasser has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yasser speaks Pashto.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasser.
