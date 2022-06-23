Dr. Sam Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrence Pavilion1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8668Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I have been a patient of Dr. Kim for many years. He is a top-notch dermatologist. He is thorough and extremely knowledgeable. Dr. Kim has reassured me many times about various freckles and spots. He instantly spotted melanoma on my leg that looked like nothing to my untrained eye. Most importantly, Dr. Kim is kind. I have never met a physician who takes the time and attention to detail he does. If you are able to secure an appointment with Dr. Kim, you can consider yourself lucky.
About Dr. Sam Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740226950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.