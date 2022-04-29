Dr. Sami Diab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Diab, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Diab, MD
Dr. Sami Diab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Diab's Office Locations
UC Health Lone Tree Health Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0738Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University of Colorado Cancer Center - Anschutz Medical Campus1665 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 963-0737Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
My father and I met with Dr. Diab today and while the news was devastating, he was thoughtful, compassionate, and honest with us. Couldn’t ask for a better physician to be caring for my father.
Education & Certifications
- Damascus University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Diab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Diab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.