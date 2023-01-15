Overview of Dr. Sami Oweida, MD

Dr. Sami Oweida, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Oweida works at The Surgery Center at Edgewater in Fort Mill, SC with other offices in Monroe, NC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.