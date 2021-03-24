Dr. Sanath Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanath Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanath Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Sanath Kumar Md. Ltd.9445 W 144th Pl, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 460-8081
-
2
Advocate South Suburban Hospital17800 Kedzie Ave, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Directions (708) 799-8000
-
3
Daniel J Motyka DO297 W Franciscan Dr Ste 208, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Great Physician Excellent Surgeon Provides wonderful care for the patient
About Dr. Sanath Kumar, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225014889
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.