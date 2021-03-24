Overview

Dr. Sanath Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Sanath Kumar, MD, Ltd in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Hazel Crest, IL and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.