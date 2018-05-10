Overview of Dr. Sangeeta Saikia, MD

Dr. Sangeeta Saikia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital - Guwahati|Gauhati Medical College, Gauhati University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Saikia works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.