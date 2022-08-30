Dr. Sara Immerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Immerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Immerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Immerman, MD
Dr. Sara Immerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Immerman's Office Locations
-
1
Advocare Advocare Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Morristown95 Madison Ave Ste 105, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 644-0808
-
2
Nj Pain Mgmt. PA3130 State Route 10, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 328-3475
-
3
Nj Ambulatory Anesthesia Associates LLC111 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son was recently treated for an issue that Dr. Immerman promptly took care of. This is the second time over several years that he has been to visit her and each time the issue was quickly resolved for him. I highly recommend her based on these experiences. Very thorough and patient.
About Dr. Sara Immerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922204429
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Immerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Immerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Immerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Immerman has seen patients for Laryngitis, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Immerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Immerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Immerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Immerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Immerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.