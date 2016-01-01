Dr. Sarah Flier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Flier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Flier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Flier works at
Locations
-
1
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave # Stoneman, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
-
2
BIDMC Chestnut Hill GI Office200 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 754-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flier?
About Dr. Sarah Flier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902939119
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flier works at
Dr. Flier has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Flier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.