Overview

Dr. Sarah Flier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Flier works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Gastroenterology Division in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.