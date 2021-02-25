Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD
Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Northwell Health Center for Women's Health440 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 719-9351
Northwell Health1776 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 719-9352
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Friedman has been excellent, I’ve been suffering with pelvic pain and vulvadynia for over 12 years. Have seen so many doctors from Philadelphia to Long Island and of course NYC. I’ve been given many medication over the years but none have help me long term. I went to see Dr Friedman and within two weeks I was feeling better and by six weeks I had no pain at all. She took so much time listening to me and explaining exactly what she was doing. Very Happy pain free!
About Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811126246
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
