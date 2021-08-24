Overview of Dr. Sassan Farjami, MD

Dr. Sassan Farjami, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences (Tums), Tehran, Iran and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Farjami works at City Of Hope in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.