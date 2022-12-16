Overview

Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Dang works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.