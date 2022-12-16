Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Dang works at
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 769-3410
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 370-2884
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Jersey City631 Grand St Ste 2-100, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (862) 366-5707
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
The team overall is very professional, compassionate and attentive to there patients, Dr. Scott is the best, He explains in detail, listens and care for his patients.
- Regenerative Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1619267374
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- American University of Antigua
- Hamilton College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
