Dr. Scott Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Friedman, MD
Dr. Scott Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Retina Consultants400 Avenue K SE Ste A, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 299-8288
-
2
Florida Retina Consultants35788 State Road 54 Ste 102, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (863) 682-7474
-
3
Florida Retina Consultants2202 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 682-7474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Seems to be very knowledgeable ,efficient and capable. Slightly brusque and lacks bedside manners but then he is an ophthalmologist, not a chaplain or a psychologist.
About Dr. Scott Friedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497842314
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.