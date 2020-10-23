See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Jefferson Colorectal Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jefferson University Hospitals - 1100 Walnut Street
    1100 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Colorectal Cancer
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
    Insurance Accepted

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
• Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 23, 2020
    Dr. Goldstein was kind enough to see me at the end of the day. He was very kind and supportive. He took care of my prblem well.
    — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1528088234
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein works at Jefferson Colorectal Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

