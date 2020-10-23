Overview

Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at Jefferson Colorectal Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.