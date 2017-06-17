Dr. Scott Hausen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hausen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Hausen, DPM
Dr. Scott Hausen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Hausen's Office Locations
1
Westchester Medical Group PC1084 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 848-8640
2
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 848-8060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Hausen 3 times already. He is very friendly and makes you feel comfortable. There has been almost no wait time when I arrive & the office staff is friendly.
About Dr. Scott Hausen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Hausen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hausen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hausen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hausen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hausen speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hausen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hausen.
