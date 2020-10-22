Dr. Scott Henry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Henry, DPM
Dr. Scott Henry, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists372 Mill St, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 790-2270Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists525 W Middle St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 334-1825Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists7101 Guilford Dr Ste 204, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 694-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Recently had an injury and thought my foot might be broken. Dr Henry quickly diagnosed it and treated my pinched nerve. I'll be happy to return to the courts soon thanks to his treatment now that I'm pain free. Thanks Doc!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1255324539
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Affiliated Hospitals
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Towson University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.