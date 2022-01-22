Dr. Scott Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Kay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Princeton Otolaryngology Associates7 Schalks Crossing Rd Ste 324, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 445-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
Very courteous staff and especially Dr. Kay. Dr Kay explains clearly what the problem is. I am very impressed with the Audiologist Rach Elovic. She replies e mails and messages very promptly even on her day off. She goes out of her way to help whenever I have called.
About Dr. Scott Kay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1689736589
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.