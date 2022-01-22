Overview

Dr. Scott Kay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Kay works at Princeton Otolaryngology Associates in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.