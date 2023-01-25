See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Scott Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Lee, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (99)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Lee, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at HCA Florida Oak Hill Arrhythmia Specialists - Bayonet in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nature Coast Heart Rhythm Center
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 340, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 861-0237
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Lee is very thorough explaining conditions you might have, and options to treat those conditions. Very personable and professional. Listens to your concerns and does not rush you at all. Very impressed with the staff, also. Very considerate. I really didn't have any problems scheduling appointments in a timely manner.
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114925989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA-WLA VA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA-WLA VA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at HCA Florida Oak Hill Arrhythmia Specialists - Bayonet in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.