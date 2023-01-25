Dr. Scott Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Lee, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Nature Coast Heart Rhythm Center14100 Fivay Rd Ste 340, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 861-0237Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is very thorough explaining conditions you might have, and options to treat those conditions. Very personable and professional. Listens to your concerns and does not rush you at all. Very impressed with the staff, also. Very considerate. I really didn't have any problems scheduling appointments in a timely manner.
About Dr. Scott Lee, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1114925989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UCLA-WLA VA Medical Center
- UCLA-WLA VA Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
