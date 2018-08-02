See All Neurosurgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (296)
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD

Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and White River Medical Center.

Dr. Schlesinger works at Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Dr. Schlesinger's Office Locations

    Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists
    8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 265, Little Rock, AR 72227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-0077
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Legacy Surgery Center
    5800 W 10th St Ste 206, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • White River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 296 ratings
    Patient Ratings (296)
    5 Star
    (245)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Aug 02, 2018
    From around 2009-2018 I had severe low back, hip, and leg pain. Now I am pain free after surgery and trying to get back In shape!
    Sigma Hawkins — Aug 02, 2018
    About Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114940996
    Education & Certifications

    • Centre Hospitalier
    • Parkland Hospital
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University of Arkansas
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger works at Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Schlesinger’s profile.

    Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    296 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

