Dr. Scott Standard, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Standard, MD
Dr. Scott Standard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.
Dr. Standard's Office Locations
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 768-9494Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen West Neurosurgery4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 941-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care
About Dr. Scott Standard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326018946
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Vanderbilt U Sch Med
- Queens Square U
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
