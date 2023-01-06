Overview of Dr. Scott Standard, MD

Dr. Scott Standard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.



Dr. Standard works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.