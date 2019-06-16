Dr. Scott Woodfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Woodfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Woodfield, MD
Dr. Scott Woodfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Woodfield's Office Locations
Coastal Cardiology P.A.1033 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 377-1804
East Cooper Medical Center2000 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 723-6111
Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital3500 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 723-6111
Roper St. Francis Physicians Network897 Von Kolnitz Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 723-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Like the fact that Dr. Woodfield takes the time to explain concerns without making you feel rushed. He makes eye contact while explaining recommendations and procedures.
About Dr. Scott Woodfield, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University School Med
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodfield has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.