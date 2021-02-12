Dr. Seana Covello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seana Covello, MD
Overview
Dr. Seana Covello, MD is a Dermatologist in Villanova, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Dermatology775 E Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Villanova, PA 19085 Directions (610) 525-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She and the staff have been outstanding for me. I have not experienced and of the concerns expressed in a few of the other rating I have read. She came highly recommended by my internist. My wife also receives care from Dr. Covello and has received great care.
About Dr. Seana Covello, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770599839
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covello has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Covello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.