Dr. Seaver Soon, MD
Dr. Seaver Soon, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Green Hospital
Darren A. Farnesi M.d. Apc3737 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 299-0700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
How was your appointment with Dr. Soon?
I wish I could give more than 5 stars! I feel so blessed and thankful to have found Dr. Soon, who I believe is the best dermatologist in the world. His expertise is readily apparent. The whole procedure for Mohs surgery was done in 1 day, and the cleanliness and calming atmosphere of the office (with delicious pastries/fruits and soothing music) made me feel at ease. Dr. Soon also let me come back the next day to get my bandage taken off and answer all of my questions, which I greatly appreciated-- and there will be monthly follow-ups with laser treatments until the scar is as minimal as possible. The affected area already looks much better than I expected (based on my previous experience with another Mohs surgeon in LA). I truly feel that the level of caring and thoughtfulness of Dr. Soon, LeAnn, and Donny surpassed that of my own family and friends with regard to my skin cancer situation. Thank you so very much to all of you!
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Dalhousie University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Soon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soon speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soon.
