Dr. Karanjgaokar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD
Overview of Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD
Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Karanjgaokar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Karanjgaokar's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrological Associates P.A.83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karanjgaokar?
What an excellent experience I had at Nephrology Associates. Dr. Karanjgaokar is the absolute best! When my husband and I walked in the office we were greeted with a welcoming smile. We have seen Dr. Karanjgaokar about thee times thus far, when I tell you I enjoy every visit I honestly mean it. She takes her time and explains all test results until I understand. If I had a follow up question she took her time and explained it with dignity and respect. Her bedside manor is the absolute best. I love her so much I asked her to be my primary care Dr. , however she is not doing private practice at this time. Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar is my friend in my head! I trust her medical guidance and I follow her directions to the max! My husbands health is better because of her. Thanks Dr. Karanjgaokar for all you do!????
About Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841521598
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center (New York)
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karanjgaokar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karanjgaokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karanjgaokar works at
Dr. Karanjgaokar has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karanjgaokar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karanjgaokar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karanjgaokar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karanjgaokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karanjgaokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.