Dr. Seraphim Pallas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seraphim Pallas, MD
Dr. Seraphim Pallas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Pallas works at
Dr. Pallas' Office Locations
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Mi5680 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-6650
Pioneer Specialty Hospital50 N Perry St, Pontiac, MI 48342 Directions (248) 338-5608MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pallas is the best doctor
About Dr. Seraphim Pallas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
