Overview of Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD

Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Vistamehr works at Setareh Vistamehr, MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.