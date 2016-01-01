Overview of Dr. Seth Cohen, MD

Dr. Seth Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.