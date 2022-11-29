Dr. Seth Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Lerner, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Lerner, MD
Dr. Seth Lerner, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Lerner's Office Locations
White Plains Office122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 949-7556
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?
As a recent surgical patient of Dr. Seth Lerner, it is without any hesitation that I most highly recommend Dr. Lerner to everyone. Dr. Lerner is outstanding in every aspect of being a physician. His skills and knowledge, his compassion, empathy and insight to his patients is extraordinary. I am so blessed to have found Dr. Lerner to get me through a very difficult medical and emotional situation. So Grateful!
About Dr. Seth Lerner, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124160312
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin Mayo Fdn
- Montefiore Mc Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.