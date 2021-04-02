See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD

Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. 

Dr. Dodwad works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Dr. Dodwad's Office Locations

    UT Physicians Spine Clinic
    5420 West Loop S Ste 2100, Bellaire, TX 77401 (713) 486-0910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 02, 2021
    I literally can't say enough good things about Dr. Dodwad! He is an amazing surgeon & at no time did I feel any pressure from him to go through with a surgery! Quite the opposite, he provided me with all the information and encouraged me to do my own research! I am the type that wants multiple opinions but I had a lot of confidence in him and actually chose not to. I do not regret that decision in the slightest & he has changed my life so much. His bedside manner is impeccable & he is amazing at what he does. If you are looking for pain medication then you are definitely barking up the wrong tree but I had a major back surgery and was off all medication within two weeks! The only bad reviews I can see are him refusing surgery for those he felt weren't candidates and I'll happily take that to those too eager to cut on someone! I guarantee you will be happy with the care you receive from him and staff!
    Lisa Gillette — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477882520
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodwad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodwad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodwad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodwad works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dodwad’s profile.

    Dr. Dodwad has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodwad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodwad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodwad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodwad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodwad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

