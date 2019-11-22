Dr. Shaher Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaher Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shaher Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 125, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (734) 419-1615Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
- Care Credit
- Self Pay
Dr. Khan is awesome!!!!! I had a Huge lipoma lump on my forehead. It was very noticeable and unsightly. During our consultation Dr. Khan made me feel very comfortable. His bedside manner is the BEST! He removed the lipoma with very very minimal scaring. I’d literally have to tell you where to zoom in to notice anything. Thanks Dr.Khan! Definitely recommended! Oh yeah.... and my insurance covered it all!!!!!! Thanks again for everything
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1871756007
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
