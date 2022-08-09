Dr. Shahin Tavackoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavackoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Tavackoli, MD
Dr. Shahin Tavackoli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Comprehensive Heart Care925 Gessner Rd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-3535
Mca Cosmetic Dermatology Llp1140 Business Center Dr Ste 500, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 973-7445
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Went in for annual check-up. Appointment was 9:00am and I was taken back at 9:00am. Nurse did EKG, BP check, ABG levels, etc. Dr Tavackoli came in 5 minutes later and spent 20 minutes going over issues like high blood pressure, extra beeps, blocked branch block . After an exam, he detected a mummer and scheduled me for a follow-up Echo Cardiogram. Took time to explain what a mummer was and what it meant. Left feeling good about the visit. He detected what I knew and picked up on the mummer which I thought I was experiencing. GOOD, CARING PHYSICIAN !
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902024987
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Tavackoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavackoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavackoli has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavackoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tavackoli speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavackoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavackoli.
