Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD
Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown U. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhry's Office Locations
Evanston Hospital1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1440
Evanston Office2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1440
Glenview Office2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1440
Northwestern University Health Service880 W Central Rd Ste 4100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 570-2868
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
I had a first time office visit wit my Dr Chowdhry after a neurological surgical procedure. Never felt rushed. Not only is he patient, thorough he also provided me with a full explanation of the procedure I just had. In detail! He not only described the surgical procedure but also what might be expected in the near future. Just informative, refreshing and professional at the same time. I highly recommend. Dr Chowdhry is great!
About Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1083811418
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University|St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Georgetown U. School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
