Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Retina Treatment Center1911 Manatee Ave E Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 251-4930
Retina Treatment Center1219 S East Ave # C103, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 251-4930
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr. Bhullar did eye surgery on my left eye. In layman's terms, he did 3 things - 1) cleaned up the yellowing lens that replace cataract, 2) remove some vitreous fluid with floaters, and 3) cleaned up retina where some vitreous membrane remained after having vitreous membrane detachment. This eye went from 20/50 to 20/20. Amazing to me!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063611739
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Lehigh Valley Hosp
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bhullar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhullar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhullar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhullar.
