Overview of Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD

Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bhullar works at Retina Treatment Center in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.