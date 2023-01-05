Overview of Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD

Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.