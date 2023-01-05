See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD

Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fruchter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    530 1st Ave Ste 6B, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-0584
  2. 2
    Daniel C Mausner MD and Mark J Kirchblum MD Llp
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 211, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 714-3766
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Fruchter performed my emergency surgery on a Saturday night in Rhinebeck, NY. Before starting, she explained what had gone wrong with my intestines, what the surgery would entail, and what I could expect afterward. The next day, before leaving to head back to NYC she came into my room to tell me me what happened during the surgery and then gave me instructions on what I needed to do to best support my healing. Today, I'm 8.5 weeks post surgery and feeling pretty darned good...back to my daily walks, yoga practice, and vacuuming! Thanks sooooo much, Dr. Fruchter!
    Lynda — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD
    About Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235491374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO COLLEGE
    Medical Education

