Dr. Shannon Wolfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Wolfe, MD
Dr. Shannon Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
St. Mary's1501 Maple Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfe is a genuine caring physician. I have been going to him off and on for about 18 yrs. He is always friendly and willing to help.
About Dr. Shannon Wolfe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Summa Health System
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
