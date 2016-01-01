Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD
Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 559-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689872848
Education & Certifications
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
