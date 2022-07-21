Overview of Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD

Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Montefiore Med Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Pinnamaneni works at Pain and Spine Centers of Florida in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.