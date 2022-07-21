See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (78)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD

Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Montefiore Med Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Pinnamaneni works at Pain and Spine Centers of Florida in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pinnamaneni's Office Locations

    Pain and Spine Centers of Florida
    Pain and Spine Centers of Florida
8136 Centralia Ct Ste 103, Leesburg, FL 34788
(352) 343-7246
    Pain and Spine Centers of Florida
    Pain and Spine Centers of Florida
800 Highway 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 343-7246
    Santa Fe Surgery Center LLC
    Santa Fe Surgery Center LLC
8564 E County Road 466 Ste 101, Lady Lake, FL 32162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Doctors are very efficient and up tp data technically. After 3 visits they have resolved pain issues that confounded other doctors for decades. Very highly recommended.
    Geogator — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Telugu
    • 1972770204
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinnamaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinnamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinnamaneni has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinnamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnamaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

