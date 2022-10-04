Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Stein, MD
Dr. Stacey Stein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4422Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-5756Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 6 Devine St Fl 1, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 200-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr Stein. Her nurse assistant Jen and Dr Stein were very friendly and warm. They explained everything and invited questions. I left with a firm understanding of my situation and a plan for the future. I recommend Dr Stein without hesitation.
About Dr. Stacey Stein, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Liver Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
