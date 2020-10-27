Dr. Stephan Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Stephan Baker MD PA3850 Bird Rd Ste 702, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 381-8837
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- AvMed
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
I went there to replace my breast implants, he did a great job, really natural and the staff is super friendly.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1114011293
- Jackson Health System
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
- Plastic Surgery
