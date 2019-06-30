Dr. Stephen Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New City, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates of Rockland PC500 New Hempstead Rd, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 362-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff, from the front desk to the medical assistants are very pleasant and courteous. Dr Goodman is really wonderful very caring and professional..I would highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Stephen Goodman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1154325744
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Chinese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
