Dr. Lacey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Lacey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lacey?
I recently had a colonoscopy done at Lonestar Endoscopy in Southlake, Dr. Lacey and the entire team go out of their way to make sure that the patient and their escort always know where the patient is in the process from arrival to discharge. Dr Lacey was cheerful, knowledgeable and professional. He discussed my history with me prior to the procedure and greeted my wife and reviewed my procedure while I was in recovery. I will go back in 3 years for my next routine visit.
About Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316923261
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Med Sch
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacey works at
Dr. Lacey has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.