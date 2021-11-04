Dr. Stephen May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen May, MD
Dr. Stephen May, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas8715 Village Dr Ste 518, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 590-7712
- Baptist Medical Center
Dr Stephen May took good care of me , did a great job on the Heart Ablation and I would definitely recommend him as a Heart Specialist. Very kind and knowledgeable and he made me feel really comfortable during and after the procedure.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689850216
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopal Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
