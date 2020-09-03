Dr. Stephen Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Savage, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Savage, MD
Dr. Stephen Savage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Savage's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Savage last year to have some large kidney stones removed. He is very professional and helped to save my kidneys. Thank to him and his associates for helping improve my health.
About Dr. Stephen Savage, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Savage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
