Dr. Stephen Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Webster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Webster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Webster works at
Locations
-
1
Grand River Gastroenterology PC310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 752-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webster?
Dr. Webster is a doctor I have complete confidence in. He took the time to explain what he found after my procudure with my husband and I. I will continue going to Dr. Webster, his experience and standing in the medical field is exceptional and his medical staff is fantastic.
About Dr. Stephen Webster, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245236439
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster works at
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.