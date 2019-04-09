Overview of Dr. Stephen Yu, MD

Dr. Stephen Yu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomaston, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Yu works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Thomaston, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.