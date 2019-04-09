Dr. Stephen Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Yu, MD
Dr. Stephen Yu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomaston, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group76 Watertown Rd Ste 2G, Thomaston, CT 06787 Directions (860) 496-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personalable, friendly office and staff. Waiting times not bad. I find Dr Yu to be understanding of my needs and the reasons for my visits.
About Dr. Stephen Yu, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497727978
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- New York University Med Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
