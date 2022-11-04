Dr. Steven Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Chen, MD
Dr. Steven Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Oculoplastic Consultants of Arizona PC20100 N 51st Ave Ste E570, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
-
2
Oculoplastic Consultants of Arizona, PC7320 E Deer Valley Rd # J-105, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 993-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I had very droopy upper eyelids & had a blepharoplasty done. Dr. Chen did an amazing job. I am 100% happy.
About Dr. Steven Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043201999
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Manhattan Eye And Ear
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.